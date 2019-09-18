TREASURIES-Yields fall before expected Fed rate cut

* Fed expected to cut rates by 25 bps * Short-term funding pressures remain elevated * U.S. increases sanctions on Iran By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates and address recent stress in short-term funding markets that has sent the cost of overnight loans soaring. Investors will be focused on forward guidance as Fed policymakers are deeply divided on the need for further easing as U.S. economic data improves. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be expected to explain the central bank’s position in a news conference after the rate decision. “The interesting aspect for me will be how Chair Powell characterizes recent strength in the data without sounding hawkish at the same time, because they do want to keep the door open for more cuts,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 1.772%, down from 1.814% on Tuesday. Some analysts also expect the Fed may cut the interest rate it pays on excess reserves as bank funding costs remained elevated despite efforts to boost liquidity. Cash available to banks for their short-term funding needs all but dried up this week, and interest rates in U.S. money markets shot up to as high as 10% for some overnight loans, more than four times the Fed's rate. The New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday accepted $75.0 billion in bids, the maximum available, from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within its target range of 2.00-2.25%. The effective, or average interest rate, on what banks charge each other to borrow reserves overnight rose to 2.30% on Tuesday, breaking above the top-end of the central bank's target range for the first time since the global credit crisis more than a decade ago. Ongoing concerns about last weekend’s attack on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities is also providing a safety bid for U.S. government debt. A U.S. official said on Tuesday the United States believes the attacks originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "substantially increase sanctions" imposed on Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Concerns about a spike in oil prices harming the economy, however, have eased since Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Tuesday that the kingdom will restore its lost oil production by the end of September. (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) )