TREASURIES-Yields fall before Powell speech, on Iran concerns

    * Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to speak on Tuesday
    * U.S.-Iran tensions add demand for safe haven bonds
    * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark yields fell close to
the widely watched 2% level on Tuesday before Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver dovish comments on
Fed policy, and on concerns about rising tensions between the
U.S. and Iran.
    Powell is expected to maintain a more dovish posture after
the U.S. central bank last Wednesday signaled it could cut
interest rates as early as July to battle growing global and
domestic economic risks.             
    “Powell is probably the main event today. If he repeats what
he said last week I don’t think markets really move all that
much,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
    Slowing global growth has sent yields to multi-year lows and
prompted global central banks to adopt a more cautious tone on
the economy. 
    “It does seem as though the market is continuing to test
that 2% mark in 10s, which to me shows that there are still some
broader concerns about global growth, global manufacturing and
the like,” Goldberg said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 2.004%, down from 2.019% on Monday. The yields
fell to 1.974% on Thursday, the lowest since November 2016.
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 62% chance of
a 25 basis point cut in July and a 38% chance of a 50 basis
point cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    Concerns about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran
also boosted demand for Treasuries.
    New U.S. sanctions against Iran's supreme leader and foreign
minister have closed off diplomacy, Iran said on Tuesday,
blaming the United States for abandoning the only route to peace
just days after the two foes came within minutes of conflict.
            
    Investors are focused on whether U.S. President Donald Trump
and Chinese President Xi Jinping can de-escalate the trade war
between the two countries when they meet at the G20 summit in
Japan.             
    Tariffs between the two counties have been blamed for
slowing international growth.
    Demand for bonds from investors' rebalancing accounts for
quarter-end is also expected this week.
    The Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The government will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
            

