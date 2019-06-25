TREASURIES-Yields fall before Powell speech, on Iran concerns

* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to speak on Tuesday * U.S.-Iran tensions add demand for safe haven bonds * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark yields fell close to the widely watched 2% level on Tuesday before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver dovish comments on Fed policy, and on concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Powell is expected to maintain a more dovish posture after the U.S. central bank last Wednesday signaled it could cut interest rates as early as July to battle growing global and domestic economic risks. “Powell is probably the main event today. If he repeats what he said last week I don’t think markets really move all that much,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Slowing global growth has sent yields to multi-year lows and prompted global central banks to adopt a more cautious tone on the economy. “It does seem as though the market is continuing to test that 2% mark in 10s, which to me shows that there are still some broader concerns about global growth, global manufacturing and the like,” Goldberg said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.004%, down from 2.019% on Monday. The yields fell to 1.974% on Thursday, the lowest since November 2016. Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 62% chance of a 25 basis point cut in July and a 38% chance of a 50 basis point cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Concerns about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran also boosted demand for Treasuries. New U.S. sanctions against Iran's supreme leader and foreign minister have closed off diplomacy, Iran said on Tuesday, blaming the United States for abandoning the only route to peace just days after the two foes came within minutes of conflict. Investors are focused on whether U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can de-escalate the trade war between the two countries when they meet at the G20 summit in Japan. Tariffs between the two counties have been blamed for slowing international growth. Demand for bonds from investors' rebalancing accounts for quarter-end is also expected this week. The Treasury Department will sell $40 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The government will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Susan Thomas) )