NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields whipsawed following Friday’s report that gross domestic product for the first quarter rose 3.2 percent, as the strong headline figure was tempered with news of weak inflation and consumer spending.

Yields across maturities were lower, with the biggest loses at the short end of the curve. The two-year yield, a proxy for investor expectations of interest-rate hikes, fell 3 basis points, last at 2.30%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)