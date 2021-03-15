Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields fall in cautious market ahead of Fed meeting

By Karen Pierog

0 Min Read

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Monday as
investors turned cautious ahead of this week's Federal Reserve
meeting and upcoming economic data.
    Yields rose sharply late last week, lifted by optimism over
the U.S. economy and increased debt supply expectations with the
enactment of a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related federal fiscal
stimulus plan.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached
1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was
last down 2.8 basis points at 1.6073%.
    "After the moves we saw last week, I wouldn't be surprised
if there was a little bit of short covering and position
alignment ahead of retail sales tomorrow and the Fed meeting on
Wednesday," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York, noting that trading volume was on the
lighter side.
    The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday is due to release
February retail sales data following January's 5.3% surge.
    Meanwhile, the Fed begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday.
    "Until the meeting, I think there's not going to be any
really high conviction to push a trade one way or another,"
Jeffery said. "People are going to wait to see what the updated
forecasts look like, the updated language looks like and the
press conference as well to see if (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell has
changed his tone at all." 
    Fed policymakers are not likely to detour from their current
monetary roadmap despite an expected forecast of rapid economic
growth in 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus vaccine rollout
and the massive stimulus money heading to taxpayers and others.

    "What we expect is that there is not going to be any change
at this point," said Kelly Ye, director of research at IndexIQ,
a unit of New York Life Investments. 
    She added that while the market is pricing in probably three
rate hikes in 2023, Fed officials have been saying "they haven't
seen any sustainable economic growth and reduction in the
unemployment rate yet, so they're going to be very accommodative
in the near future." 
    This week will also bring more supply with a $24 billion,
20-year bond auction on Tuesday and a $13 billion, 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auction on Thursday. 
    Demand will be scrutinized after last week's selloff in U.S.
government bonds fueled worries about how high yields could rise
without destabilizing the stock market.
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less
than a basis point at 0.153%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, flattened by 1.61 basis points to 145.78 basis
points, its steepest level since 2015. 
   March 15 Monday 2:57PM New York / 1957 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.025        0.0253    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0475       0.0482    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.153     0.002
 Three-year note               99-190/256   0.3365    -0.006
 Five-year note                98-102/256   0.8305    -0.016
 Seven-year note               99-4/256     1.2733    -0.019
 10-year note                  95-152/256   1.6073    -0.028
 20-year bond                  93-152/256   2.2768    -0.037
 30-year bond                  89-108/256   2.3706    -0.030
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75         0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Will Dunham and Sonya
Hepinstall)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up