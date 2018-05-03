TREASURIES-Yields fall in line with Europe, ahead of U.S. jobs data

* U.S. data generally positive overall * U.S. yields impacted by those in Europe * Traders unlikely to make big bets ahead of payrolls. (Recasts, adds comment, table, byline, updates prices in text) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid on Thursday, pressured by falls in Europe after a surprising drop in euro zone inflation that could constrain the European Central Bank's efforts to unwind its economic stimulus this year. Thursday's generally positive U.S. economic data gave a lift to yields, but that did not last. Analysts said investors were unlikely to make big bets ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report. "Today's moves were generally overseas-driven," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "We had weaker inflation in Europe and the impact spilled over to Treasuries. Data showed that euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 percent in April, according to the Eurostat flash estimate. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to be unchanged from 1.3 percent in March. That pushed French and German 10-year government bond yields 2-week lows after the data. U.S. yields edged up from lows a little bit after the release of U.S. data. Reports showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in March as exports increased to a record high amid a surge in deliveries of commercial aircraft and soybeans. While other data on Thursday showed a modest increase in new applications for jobless benefits last week, the number of Americans receiving unemployment aid fell to its lowest level since 1973, pointing to tightening labor market conditions. In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.945 percent from 2.964 percent late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year bonds slid to 3.118 percent, from 3.134 percent. U.S. two-year yields were also down at 2.476 percent, from 2.496 percent. The fall in yields came after Wednesday's quarterly refunding announcement showed an increase in the supply of government debt issuance to finance a huge fiscal deficit. Overall, analysts said the prospect of higher debt supply should keep U.S. yields elevated. Next up, market participants are looking to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due out on Friday. Analysts are expecting an addition of 192,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll. May 3 Thursday 9:54AM New York / 1354 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-17/32 0-9/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-176/256 0-44/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.7875 1.8205 -0.002 Six-month bills 1.975 2.0225 -0.006 Two-year note 99-206/256 2.4761 -0.020 Three-year note 99-82/256 2.6158 -0.022 Five-year note 99-224/256 2.777 -0.025 Seven-year note 99-220/256 2.8973 -0.023 10-year note 98-80/256 2.9495 -0.014 30-year bond 97-168/256 3.1213 -0.013 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)