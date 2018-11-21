TREASURIES-Yields fall on disappointing data, Fed report

* Capital goods orders disappoint * Fed may pause rate hikes in spring - report * Bond market closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after data showed that new orders for U.S.-made capital goods were weaker than expected, and on a report that the Federal Reserve may pause its rate increase cycle in the first half of next year. Capital goods orders were unexpectedly unchanged in October and shipments rebounded modestly, which could temper expectations of an acceleration in business spending on equipment early in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said that the flat reading in orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, followed a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in September. “Durable goods was weaker than expected and revised lower for September,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. The bond rally came after an overnight selloff as higher stock markets reduced demand for safe haven U.S. debt. Traders also cited a report by MNI saying that the Fed may pause its rate hiking cycle as early as spring as supporting bonds. “There’s been some news reports that the Fed may hold off on any king of further rate hikes in early spring, so I think the market got a little excited about that in general because if they do stop hiking, obviously that takes some extraordinary pressure off rates,” di Galoma said. Slowing global growth has increased expectations that the U.S. central bank will be unable to raise rates much further without hurting the U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 3.066 percent, after rising to 3.088 percent overnight. The Treasury Department will sell $11 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Wednesday. Trading volumes are expected to decline before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when the bond market will close. The market will also close early on Friday. )