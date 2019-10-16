TREASURIES-Yields fall on disappointing retail sales data

* Retail sales fall for first time in seven months * Conflicting Brexit reports causes chopping trading By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. retail sales fell for the fist time in seven months in September, adding to concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing. The Commerce Department said retail sales dropped 0.3% last month, the first drop since February, as households cut spending on motor vehicles, building materials, hobbies and online purchases. “The retail sales figures were pretty disappointing across the board,” said Benjamin Jeffery, a rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates when it meets on Oct. 29-30, though Fed policymakers are divided on whether further cuts are needed. The weak data offset hopes that Britain would reach a deal with the European Union to avoid a disorderly Brexit. Earlier, yields rose on a report that the main stumbling block to a deal had been removed, with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) accepting the latest proposal. “Going into the retail sales data there was a bit of a selloff in rates just due to some of the headlines coming in around Brexit optimism,” Jeffery said. The DUP responded, however, that sources behind the claim were talking nonsense. Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.741%, after rising as high as 1.778% on Tuesday, the highest since September 20. Investors are also focused on the likelihood that the United States and China will reach a deal to end their trade war, which has been blamed for harming global growth. The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed four pieces of legislation taking a hard line on China, three related to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and one commending Canada in its dispute over the extradition of a Chinese telecom executive, a move that is seen as inflaming tensions between the two counties. China's foreign ministry accused the U.S. lawmakers of "sinister intentions" to undermine Hong Kong's stability and warned that bilateral relations would be damaged should the measures become law. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.64 1.6743 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.61 1.6503 -0.013 Two-year note 99-215/256 1.5835 -0.038 Three-year note 99-116/256 1.5626 -0.040 Five-year note 99-182/256 1.5608 -0.036 Seven-year note 99-220/256 1.6464 -0.034 10-year note 98-244/256 1.7413 -0.028 30-year bond 100-132/256 2.2262 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.75 -1.25 spread (Editing by David Gregorio)