TREASURIES-Yields fall on manufacturing data, Treasury boosts Q2 borrowing

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday after data showed manufacturing activity growth slowed in
April amid supply chain challenges and rising demand fueled by
the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.
    Yields ticked a little higher later in the session when the
Treasury Department projected much-larger borrowing plans for
the second quarter. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session
low of 1.578%, was last down 3 basis points at 1.6011%, holding
well below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month
after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level
since December 1983. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
the index would edge up to 65 in April.
    Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York, said the headline number drove yields
lower.
    "I'm not really sure this is something the market should be
significantly focusing on," he said. "Overall, the data's been
showing the recovery in some ways is taking hold."
    Friday’s employment report for April is expected to show
strong labor market improvement.
    "I don't think it would be detrimental to Treasuries to any
great extent. A million (in jobs gains) is pretty much priced
(into the market)," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
     The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it plans to borrow $463
billion in the second quarter, assuming an end-of-June cash
balance of $800 billion, as spending increases in response to
the pandemic. That is nearly five times bigger than its February
estimate of $95 billion, which preceded the March enactment of
the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
    Borrowing of $821 billion is expected in the July to
September quarter, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of
$750 billion.
    On Wednesday, second quarter refunding details, including
anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds,
will be announced. Analysts expect no changes in those sizes.

    In remarks on Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
said the U.S. economy is doing better but is "not out of the
woods yet." 
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last
unchanged at 0.1624%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last 2.48 points flatter at 143.70 basis
points.
    Meanwhile, the effective fed funds rate on April
30 fell to 0.05%, its lowest level since June 2020, which could
lead the Fed to adjust the current 0.1% rate on excess reserves
(IOER). That rate, along with the overnight reverse repurchase
rate, helps the Fed keep the federal funds rate within the
central bank's target range, which was cut to between zero and
0.25% at the start of the pandemic last year.
    Historically, the IOER tends to be adjusted when the fed
funds rate comes within 5 basis points of the upper or lower
bound of the target range.
    May 3 Monday 4:12PM New York / 2012 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0125       0.0127    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.035        0.0355    0.011
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1624    0.000
 Three-year note               100-40/256   0.3217    -0.016
 Five-year note                99-160/256   0.8269    -0.029
 Seven-year note               99-200/256   1.2828    -0.035
 10-year note                  95-180/256   1.6011    -0.030
 20-year bond                  95-92/256    2.1645    -0.016
 30-year bond                  91-44/256    2.2852    -0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.50        -0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Jonathan Oatis)
