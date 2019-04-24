TREASURIES-Yields fall on soft global data; curve steepest in five months

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell across maturities on Wednesday morning as investors piled into the safe-haven asset following reports of a sharp slowdown in Australian inflation and a deterioration in German business morale.

However, in an expression of bullish sentiment, the yield curve continued to steepen on Wednesday, hitting its widest level since November 2018, after strong corporate U.S. earnings led the S&P 500 index just 0.3% away from an intra-day record high of 2,940.91 hit on Sept. 21 after surging about 17% this year.

U.S. government yields were lower, with declines of around 5 basis points for all notes. The 30-year bond yield fell less, down 3.4 basis points at 2.948%. The largest changes were in the five- and seven-year yields which were 5.1 and 5.4 basis points lower, respectively, ahead of new debt offerings at both maturities this week.

The spread between two- and 10-year yields, a closely watched measure of the yield curve, rose as high as 21.5 basis points. It was last that high in November prior to a period of financial market volatility spurred by weaker U.S. economic data and fears the Federal Reserve would continue its rate-hiking cycle in spite of a slowdown in growth.

The Fed has since put its monetary tightening on hold and is not expected to raise interest rates again in 2019.

Australian inflation slowed sharply last quarter to the lowest in three years on weak gas prices and a stubborn lack of wage pressure, which adds to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s case for an interest rate cut, perhaps as soon as May.

Elsewhere, German business morale deteriorated in April, bucking expectations for a small improvement, as trade tensions hurt the industrial engine of Europe’s largest economy, leaving domestic demand to support slowing growth.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday its business climate index fell to 99.2 in April from an upwardly revised 99.7 in March, the first rise after six straight declines. The consensus forecast was for a rise to 99.9.

“There was bad data out of Germany and Australia and the rates market reacted to that. So we’re seeing (Treasury prices) rally,” said Wen Lu, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“We also hit the top of the (10-year yield) range around 2.60 so that was a natural catalyst for us.”

The Treasury Department will auction off $41 billion five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion seven-year notes on Thursday. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)