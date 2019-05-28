Bonds News
May 28, 2019 / 1:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall on US/China trade standoff, Italian debt concerns

Karen Brettell

2 Min Read

    * Trump says not ready to make deal with China
    * EU may impose fine on Italy - Salvini
    * Treasury to sell $81 bln in two-year, five-year notes

    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels since October 2017 on Tuesday on
concerns about the trade war between the United States and China
and Italy's budget policy, before coming off their lows ahead of
heavy new supply.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington
was not ready to make a deal with China, but he expected one in
the future. At the same time, he pressed Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to reduce Japan's trade imbalance with the United
States.             
    The European Commission could impose a 3 billion euro ($3.36
billion) fine on Italy for breaking EU rules due to its rising
debt and structural deficit levels, the country's Deputy Prime
Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.
    Salvini, whose far-right League party triumphed in European
elections on Sunday, said he would use "all my energies" to
fight what he said were outdated and unfair European fiscal
rules.             
    “It’s very much the usual suspects in terms of the drivers
behind the risk off sentiment,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S.
rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Concerns about global growth, in part due to international
trade tensions, and tepid inflation has led investors to price
in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this
year.
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in an 80 percent
chance of a rate cut by December, according to the CME Group’s
FedWatch tool.
    Bond yields came off their lows reached overnight before the
Treasury Department is due to sell $40 billion in two-year
notes, and $41 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday. It will
also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.


