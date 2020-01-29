TREASURIES-Yields fall on virus concerns, Fed leaves rates unchanged

(Adds Fed, updates prices) * Investors concerned about economic impact of virus * Fed keeps rates unchanged, raises IOER * Fed to continue expanding balance sheet to boost reserves By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as the death toll from a Chinese virus rose sharply, and dipped to session lows after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue expanding its balance sheet. The death toll from a new coronavirus in China rose to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, as Japan said it flew citizens out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus. Uncertainty over the economic impact of the virus has resulted in sharp swings in risk sentiment over the past few days. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell five basis points to 1.59%. They dropped to 1.57% on Tuesday, the lowest since Oct. 10, before bouncing sharply higher as stock markets rallied. Yields dipped to session lows after the Fed held interest rates steady, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a "strong" job market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also committed to continuing to expand its balance sheet in order to ensure ample reserves are in the financial system. He said that $1.5 trillion is the bottom end of the range and that their targeted reserve level will likely be reached in the second quarter. A scarcity of reserves was blamed as a factor that caused a spike in overnight borrowing costs in September, leading the Fed to intervene in the repurchase agreement (repo) market. The cost of borrowing overnight in repo edged higher after the Fed raised the interest it pays banks for excess reserves by five basis points to 1.60%, a technical adjustment officials say was needed to keep the federal funds rate around the middle of the target range. "There was a bit of a split about whether they would raise IOER," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The very front-end of the curve reacted." The overnight repo rate increased to 1.59%, from 1.58%. The closely watched yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes very briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since October. It traded at 3 basis points on Wednesday. That part of the yield curve inverted last March for the first time since the financial crisis, signaling that a recession is likely to follow in one-to-two years. January 29 Wednesday 3:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.53 1.5615 -0.011 Six-month bills 1.535 1.5728 -0.002 Two-year note 99-235/256 1.4167 -0.040 Three-year note 100-78/256 1.3945 -0.051 Five-year note 99-210/256 1.4124 -0.054 Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.5094 -0.050 10-year note 101-112/256 1.5908 -0.050 30-year bond 107-68/256 2.0479 -0.047 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 0.50 spread (Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Nick Zieminski)