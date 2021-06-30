Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES- Yields fall, reverse repo volume soars as Q2 ends

By Karen Pierog

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds reverse repo operation, analyst
comments)
    CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries fell on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than
a week as the market wound down 2021's second quarter, while the
amount of cash flooding into the Federal Reserve's reverse
repurchase operation set a new record high as it neared $1
trillion.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which tumbled to
its lowest level since June 21 at 1.438%, was last down 3.2
basis points at 1.4477%. The yield on 30-year bonds,
which hit a session low of 2.047%, was last at 2.0701%.
    "I think a lot of it has to do with quarter end (portfolio
rebalancing), probably some duration needs associated with the
flip in the calendar (to July), and then a little bit of caution
on Friday's jobs numbers," said Ben Jeffery, U.S. rates
strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
    The closely watched U.S. Labor Department's report is
expected to show that private payrolls along with government
hiring increased by 700,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in
May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment
rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May. 
    Ahead of the government's report, the ADP National
Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased
by 692,000 jobs last month, topping the 600,000 rise forecast by
economists polled by Reuters. Data for May was revised lower to
show 886,000 jobs were added instead of the initially reported
978,000.
     Eased inflation fears kept yields from climbing despite the
strong jobs data, according to Kathy Jones, chief fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New
York.
    "You would think a 700,000 nonfarm payroll number would be
cause for people to start sending yields up because real yields
are so low and even nominal yields relative to the growth rate
in the economy that we're looking for are very low," she said. 
    Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said
on Wednesday that while there might not be "explosive headline
numbers" in jobs reports, the labor force continues to improve.
He also called for tapering of the Fed's $120 billion in monthly
asset purchases to start sooner than yearend. 
    Meanwhile, volume in the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase
operation hit a record high for a second-straight day at $992
billion, up from $841.2 billion on Tuesday. 
    "I would expect some of what's happened today is quarter
end- and month end-related, so we might see a temporary
decline," said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.
"But the trend is still towards higher demand, and I still think
we're likely to exceed $1 trillion at some point in the
not-too-distant future." 
    While volume has been building since March, it grew further
after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate it pays on
reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as part of
technical adjustments to keep the effective federal funds rate
from falling too low.
    The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a
basis point lower at 0.2486%. 
   A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last 2.5 basis points flatter at 119.57 basis
points.
    
    June 30 Wednesday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.045        0.0456    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-193/256   0.2486    -0.003
 Three-year note               99-102/256   0.4551    -0.008
 Five-year note                100          0.875     -0.016
 Seven-year note               100-56/256   1.2173    -0.027
 10-year note                  101-160/256  1.4477    -0.032
 20-year bond                  104-20/256   2.0002    -0.030
 30-year bond                  106-196/256  2.0701    -0.027
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jonathan Oatis)
