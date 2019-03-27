TREASURIES-Yields fall to 15-month lows on global central bank dovishness

(Adds auction results, updates prices) * New Zealand central bank unexpectedly adopts dovish tone * ECB's Draghi says could further delay rate increase * Treasury sells $41 bln five-year notes to solid demand By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 15-month lows on Wednesday as the New Zealand and European central banks adopted a dovish tone on interest rates and investors worried about a global recession. New Zealand's central bank unexpectedly said its next rate move was likely to be a cut, abandoning its neutral stance at a policy review. The European Central Bank could further delay an interest rate increase and may look at measures to mitigate the side-effects of negative interest rates, ECB President Mario Draghi said. Germany, meanwhile, sold debt with a negative yield for the first time since 2016. "There's two conflicting stories here. One is that the Fed and global central banks are keeping rates on hold, and that's creating a very supportive backdrop," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The other story is they are doing this because they expect weakening and that the next move from here is a global recession," Goldberg said. Treasury prices have rallied strongly since the Federal Reserve last Wednesday dramatically abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year. Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 64 percent chance of a rate cut by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Ten-year Treasuries gained 8/32 in price to yield 2.386 percent, after falling to 2.352 percent overnight, the lowest since December 2017. The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes extended its inversion to 10 basis points, before retracing back to six basis points. The inversion, if it persists, could indicate that a recession is likely in one to two years. The Treasury Department sold $41 billion in five-year notes to solid demand on Wednesday, the second sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The high yield was less than one basis point above where the notes traded before the auction. It comes after a $40 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday met with strong demand. The Treasury will also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Richard Chang) )