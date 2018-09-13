TREASURIES-Yields fall to session lows after inflation data disappoints

(Updates headline, lead paragraph, rates; adds auction news, analyst quotes) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across maturities dropped to session lows in morning trading on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in August, moderating expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates another two times in 2018. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in July, with the year-over-year number slowing to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, as increases in gasoline and rent were offset by declines in healthcare and apparel costs. Underlying inflation pressures also appeared to be slowing. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent. The so-called core CPI had increased by 0.2 percent for three straight months. In the 12 months through August, the core CPI increased 2.2 percent after rising 2.4 percent in July. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its policymaking meeting in September, but a fourth rate hike in December remains an open question that depends, in part, on where inflation falls in relation to the central bank's 2 percent target. Market expectations of a September hike fell on Thursday to 95 percent from 99.2 percent a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Expectations of a December hike also fell modestly from 80.4 percent on Wednesday to 77.8 percent after the data release. Still, some analysts were not deterred. "CPI was much weaker than expected. The headline was less of a surprise than the core reading. When you look at the pieces, there's less to that story as it was in healthcare and in clothing prices primarily. Both of those should rebound in the months ahead," said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI. Strong demand at an auction of $15 billion 30-year notes later in the day could also drive prices up at the long end of the curve, tamping down yields. The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $23 billion of 10-year government notes amid robust demand. "The 10-year demand was better than we expected to hear. We have the 30-year yield well over 3 percent, and now with inflation being an issue, I would expect demand to be good in that space too," said Shipley. The yield on the 30-year bond fell 2.9 basis points following the CPI data release to 3.092 percent. The yield on the two-year note fell to 2.740 percent from a high of 2.773 earlier in the day. The 10-year note yield was last at 2.952, down from a session high of 2.983 percent. September 13 Thursday 9:18AM New York / 1318 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 142-21/32 0-12/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 119-144/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1025 2.143 -0.008 Six-month bills 2.265 2.3229 0.005 Two-year note 99-200/256 2.74 -0.008 Three-year note 99-214/256 2.8075 -0.014 Five-year note 99-146/256 2.8433 -0.019 Seven-year note 99-8/256 2.9046 -0.020 10-year note 99-104/256 2.9443 -0.019 30-year bond 98-80/256 3.0867 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -6.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum)