TREASURIES-Yields flat as traders watch for economic impact of coronavirus

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors weighed whether China's efforts to contain the spreading coronavirus would be enough to minimize its economic impact. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 1.6422% in afternoon trading. The coronavirus dragged down production at more global businesses on Thursday and the death toll jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections in China, the world's second-largest economy. China's announcement of a tariff cut on some imports from the United States was seen by analysts as a move to boost confidence in China's efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street's main stock indexes hit record highs. But bond markets were more subdued ahead of jobs and payroll data due on Friday. "There wasn't much driving price action today," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. After several sessions in which rates rose, "I think there are some chips being taken off the table," she said. Other data Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue keep the longest economic expansion in history on track. The U.S. economy is, however, likely to remain on a moderate growth path, with other data on Thursday showing worker productivity rebounding less than expected in the fourth quarter. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 1.4472% in afternoon trading. February 6 Thursday 3:10PM New York / 2010 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5425 1.5743 0.012 Six-month bills 1.54 1.5779 0.010 Two-year note 99-220/256 1.4472 0.006 Three-year note 100-44/256 1.4399 0.005 Five-year note 99-152/256 1.4598 0.000 Seven-year note 99-148/256 1.564 -0.002 10-year note 100-248/256 1.6422 -0.007 30-year bond 105-200/256 2.1123 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler and Grant McCool)