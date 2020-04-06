Bonds News
April 6, 2020

TREASURIES-Yields head higher as coronavirus slowdown hopes lift stocks

Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, April 6 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as
stocks rallied on hopes the coronavirus health crisis may be
slowing, with hard-hit New York and New Jersey eying possible
plateaus.
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
last up 7.8 basis points at 0.6666%, while all three main stock
indexes jumped more than 5%.
    Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said Wall
Street's upward trajectory was "the first and last reason why
Treasuries are lower in price and higher in yield."
    While the nation has been warned by federal officials that a
"peak week" for death is approaching, Brien said
stocks may be anticipating the crisis' duration may be
shortening up a little bit. 
   New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday
hospitalizations of coronavirus patients were down and the rate
of the rise in deaths had leveled off, suggesting the crisis may
be plateauing in the state. New Jersey Governor
Phil Murphy said the curve of virus cases in his state was 
"beginning to flatten."
    Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Schwab Center
for Financial Research in New York, said markets would continue
to focus on "how much do we have this crisis under control and
how quickly or slowly is it spreading?"
    "And even if and when we get good news we still expect the
(Federal Reserve) to remain near zero (interest rates) for
awhile, at least a year, probably close to two," he said. 
    Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering a
coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond to raise money for relief
efforts, economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC.
    While details of the idea were scarce, Martin said a "huge
increase" in Treasury issuance is expected.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes that is seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 40.3 basis points, about 4 basis points
higher than at Friday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2622%,
up 4.9 basis points.
    On the repurchase agreement (repo) operation front, the New
York Federal Reserve said on Monday morning it accepted all $6.3
billion of bids submitted in a 28-day operation and $2.7 billion
of bids in an overnight operation. In the afternoon, the bank
said it had accepted $13.4 billion of bids in an additional
one-day repurchase operation. 
    The U.S. Treasury sold $40 billion of three-year notes into
relatively soft demand, according to analyst notes.
