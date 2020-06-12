TREASURIES-Yields head higher as stocks rebound

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stocks were poised to erase some of the losses from their biggest one-day drop in about three months. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 5.5 basis points at 0.7084%. "It's a seesaw between optimism in the equity market and pessimism in the bond market and that switches some times," said Gary Pollack, managing director fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "So Treasuries have been on a seesaw ride, but I'd call it a rather narrow seesaw ride." He noted that the 10-year note continues to trade in a tight range as Treasuries rallied after the Federal Reserve ended its two-day meeting on Wednesday warning of a long road to recovery and as stocks dove on Thursday amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2 basis points at 0.1989%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50.80 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. It reached 72 basis points a week ago, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May. Bids submitted in a Friday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $49.2 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. On Thursday, the Fed announced it was slightly raising the price of the operations after seeing "substantial improvements" in market conditions. June 12 Friday 8:42AM New York / 1342 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.175 0.178 0.013 Six-month bills 0.185 0.1877 0.008 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1989 0.020 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.2291 0.018 Five-year note 99-146/256 0.3374 0.035 Seven-year note 99-180/256 0.5435 0.049 10-year note 99-52/256 0.7084 0.055 20-year bond 97-252/256 1.2395 0.060 30-year bond 94-216/256 1.4634 0.060 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.00 0.00 spread (By Karen Pierog)