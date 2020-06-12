TREASURIES-Yields head higher as stocks rebound

(Updates yields, adds analyst comment) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stocks clawed back some ground from Thursday's biggest one-day drop in about three months. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.9 basis points at 0.6919%. "It's a seesaw between optimism in the equity market and pessimism in the bond market and that switches some times," said Gary Pollack, managing director, fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "So Treasuries have been on a seesaw ride, but I'd call it a rather narrow seesaw ride." There is potential for the 10-year yield to jump over the longer term as fears over the coronavirus subside and bigger swaths of the U.S. economy restart, according to Stan Shipley, research analyst for Evercore ISI. While the yield could hit a range around 1.25% by the end of the year under current conditions and with no change in Federal Reserve policy or guidance, Shipley said, the Fed would likely step in to keep rates low to "really heal the economy." The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1 basis point at 0.189%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50.10 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. It reached 72 basis points a week ago, the steepest since March, after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May. Bids submitted in a Friday morning overnight repurchase agreement operation totaled $49.2 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. On Thursday, the Fed announced it was slightly raising the price of the operations after seeing "substantial improvements" in market conditions. June 12 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1834 GMT Price Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.165 0.1678 0.003 Six-month bills 0.1825 0.1852 0.005 Two-year note 99-224/256 0.189 0.010 Three-year note 100-24/256 0.2186 0.008 Five-year note 99-166/256 0.3215 0.020 Seven-year note 99-208/256 0.5275 0.032 10-year note 99-92/256 0.6919 0.039 20-year bond 98-64/256 1.2243 0.044 30-year bond 95-100/256 1.4402 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)