TREASURIES-Yields head lower as more supply looms

Karen Pierog

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday, retreating a bit from last week's higher levels as the
market awaited a new burst of supply to finance stimulus efforts
to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 3
basis points at 0.6785%.
    "We're likely experiencing a little bit of snap back from
what we saw last week with yields moving out," said William
Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
    Yields rose last week as the market was hit with $112
billion in record supply of 30-year bonds and three- and 10-year
notes. Auctions this week include $25 billion of 20-year bonds
on Wednesday and $7 billion of 30-year Treasury-Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. 
    "There is a wall of supply that needs to be absorbed by the
capital markets," Northey said, adding that there could be a
"fatigue level" that would allow longer-term rates to drift a
bit higher.
    Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on
Wednesday, are expected to provide more insight into the central
bank's view of the economic recovery. Northey said the minutes
could include additional details on perspectives around
inflation targeting. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less
than a basis point at 0.1451%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, about 3
basis points lower than at Friday's close.
    
August 17 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0925       0.0938    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.1167    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   0.1451    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-218/256   0.1748    -0.010
 Five-year note                99-218/256   0.2802    -0.019
 Seven-year note               99-82/256    0.4745    -0.029
 10-year note                  99-124/256   0.6785    -0.030
 20-year bond                  99-56/256    1.1694    -0.028
 30-year bond                  98-252/256   1.4167    -0.024
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 


 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)
