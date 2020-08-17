Bonds News
August 17, 2020 / 6:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields head lower as more supply looms

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

 (Updates yields, adds analyst comments)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday, retreating a bit from last week's higher levels as the
market awaited a new burst of supply to finance stimulus efforts
to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.6
basis points at 0.6833%.
    "After the yield moves of last week, it's only natural if
only from a technical perspective to see a little bit of a
retracement here," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
    He added that weaker-than-expected Empire State
manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve contributed
to the downward move in yields.
    Yields rose last week as the market was hit with $112
billion in record supply of 30-year bonds and three- and 10-year
notes. Auctions this week include $25 billion of 20-year bonds
on Wednesday and $7 billion of 30-year Treasury-Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. 
    "There is a wall of supply that needs to be absorbed by the
capital markets," said William Northey, senior investment
director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that there could
be a "fatigue level" that would allow longer-term rates to drift
a bit higher.
    Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on
Wednesday, are expected to provide more insight into the central
bank's view of the economic recovery. Northey said the minutes
could include additional details on perspectives around
inflation targeting. 
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, about 3
basis points lower than at Friday's close.
    August 17 Monday 1:41PM New York / 1841 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.095        0.0963    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.1167    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.1511    0.002
 Three-year note               99-214/256   0.18      -0.005
 Five-year note                99-212/256   0.285     -0.014
 Seven-year note               99-68/256    0.4826    -0.020
 10-year note                  99-112/256   0.6833    -0.026
 20-year bond                  99-24/256    1.1766    -0.020
 30-year bond                  98-204/256   1.4244    -0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -41.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Marguerita Choy)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below