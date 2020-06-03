TREASURIES-Yields higher after payroll losses less than expected

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday after U.S. private payrolls fell by less than expected in May as businesses reopened. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.4 basis points in morning trading at 0.7245%. Employers laid off another 2.76 million workers in May, according to the ADP National Employment Report, following a record 19.56 million plunge in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls dropping by 9 million in May. The data propelled some movement into riskier assets, driving up longer-term Treasury yields. But the data also was so far off estimates that it sent a murky message about the state of hiring and the economy, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist for FHN Financial. "People had written off May but now we have to take a closer look at the baseline of what really happened," he said. World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 tolls. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.2 basis points at 0.1801% in morning trading. June 3 Wednesday 9:39AM New York / 1339 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 176-8/32 -1-3/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-128/256 -0-92/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 0.003 Six-month bills 0.175 0.1781 0.000 Two-year note 99-228/256 0.1801 0.012 Three-year note 99-178/256 0.2288 0.019 Five-year note 99-132/256 0.348 0.029 Seven-year note 99-160/256 0.5548 0.037 10-year note 99-12/256 0.7245 0.044 30-year bond 93-88/256 1.5278 0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernadette Baum)