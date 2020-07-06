TREASURIES-Yields higher as investors factor in auctions

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3 basis points in morning trading at 0.7006%. Treasury auctions including one for $29 billion of 10-year notes set for Wednesday will increase the supply of the securities and push down their prices, a dynamic traders have in mind, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets. In addition world markets were higher on Monday as investors focused on the prospects for a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "There has been a bit of risk-on trade overnight," Lyngen said. Investors bet on China leading the revival from a pandemic-driven downturn, looking past a surge in new cases of COVID-19 at home. During the Independence Day weekend, several states reported a record increase in new infections, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the peak of the outbreak. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points. That was about two basis points higher than Friday's close and roughly in line with its level since June 15. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1625% in morning trading. July 6 Monday 8:58AM New York / 1258 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.145 0.1471 0.005 Six-month bills 0.16 0.1628 0.001 Two-year note 99-237/256 0.1625 0.007 Three-year note 100-42/256 0.194 0.013 Five-year note 99-172/256 0.3164 0.019 Seven-year note 99-212/256 0.5251 0.025 10-year note 99-72/256 0.7006 0.030 20-year bond 98-60/256 1.2254 0.031 30-year bond 94-224/256 1.4624 0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)