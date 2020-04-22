TREASURIES-Yields higher as investors move back into stocks

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept up on Wednesday as equity prices recovered, but remained at relatively low levels as bond investors remained skeptical of efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.2 basis points at 0.6033% in morning trading. Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the increases reflected investors starting to return to stocks after two days of steep losses on U.S. exchanges. But for yields to stage a significant increase - which would indicate investors willing to take on more risk - investors would need to see stronger efforts by officials to help businesses reopen. For instance, more robust virus testing programs might give companies confidence they could resume operations more quickly. "People are willing to accept some risk, the question is how much," Phifer said. Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day sell-off due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months. Trillions of dollars of federal stimulus have helped stocks recover from March lows. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 39 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2072% in morning trading. April 22 Wednesday 9:32AM New York / 1332 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-19/32 -0-21/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-32/256 -0-68/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 0.005 Six-month bills 0.1375 0.1395 -0.007 Two-year note 100-83/256 0.2072 0.002 Three-year note 99-252/256 0.2553 0.010 Five-year note 100-176/256 0.3594 0.025 Seven-year note 100-208/256 0.5057 0.032 10-year note 108-136/256 0.6033 0.032 30-year bond 120 1.2 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)