TREASURIES-Yields higher as investors move back into stocks

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept up
on Wednesday as equity prices recovered, but remained at
relatively low levels as bond investors remained skeptical of
efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.2 basis
points at 0.6033% in morning trading.
    Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the
increases reflected investors starting to return to stocks after
two days of steep losses on U.S. exchanges. 
    But for yields to stage a significant increase - which would
indicate investors willing to take on more risk - investors
would need to see stronger efforts by officials to help
businesses reopen. For instance, more robust virus testing
programs might give companies confidence they could resume
operations more quickly.
    "People are willing to accept some risk, the question is how
much," Phifer said.
   Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly
earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day
sell-off due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies
warned of more pain in the coming months.
   Trillions of dollars of federal stimulus have helped stocks
recover from March lows.
   A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes             , seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 39 basis points, about 3 basis points
higher than at Tuesday's close.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up
less than a basis point at 0.2072% in morning trading.
    
      April 22 Wednesday 9:32AM New York / 1332 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               181-19/32    -0-21/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-32/256   -0-68/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1125       0.1144    0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1375       0.1395    -0.007
 Two-year note                 100-83/256   0.2072    0.002
 Three-year note               99-252/256   0.2553    0.010
 Five-year note                100-176/256  0.3594    0.025
 Seven-year note               100-208/256  0.5057    0.032
 10-year note                  108-136/256  0.6033    0.032
 30-year bond                  120          1.2       0.038
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
