TREASURIES-Yields higher as investors move back into stocks

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A market shift back into equities on Wednesday drove up U.S. Treasury yields, but they remained at relatively low levels as bond investors' skepticism about efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic limited gains. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.8 basis points at 0.619% in afternoon trading. Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said the move higher reflected a return by investors to stocks after two days of steep losses on U.S. exchanges. But for yields to stage significant increases - which would indicate a broader risk appetite - traders would want to see stronger efforts by officials to help businesses reopen, said Phifer and other analysts. For instance, more robust virus testing programs might give companies confidence they could resume operations quickly. "People are willing to accept some risk, the question is how much," Phifer said. Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to seal nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis. Trillions of dollars of federal stimulus have helped stocks recover from March lows. Unlike stocks, Treasury yields remain far off levels reached earlier this year - close to 2% for the 10-year note. That shows fixed income investors taking a more cautious view, said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategies for MUFG Securities. Like Phifer, Herrmann pointed to relatively weak testing and diagnostics programs so far in the effort to contain the spread of the virus. "That's absolutely a factor holding us back," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 41 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.2112% in afternoon trading. April 22 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181 -1-8/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-12/256 -0-88/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1025 0.1042 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.14 0.142 -0.005 Two-year note 100-81/256 0.2112 0.006 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.2579 0.013 Five-year note 100-170/256 0.3641 0.030 Seven-year note 100-196/256 0.5125 0.038 10-year note 108-96/256 0.619 0.048 30-year bond 119-128/256 1.218 0.056 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.00 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)