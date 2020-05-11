TREASURIES-Yields higher as traders look for next policy steps

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, auction results) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Traders pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they anticipated new government securities being issued to pay for massive stimulus efforts to prop up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.9 basis points at 0.7195%. Yields on other instruments also were higher, in contrast to Friday, when two-year Treasury yields hit record lows on concerns the Federal Reserve could cut rates into negative territory. [ Although the U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, Fed officials have generally opposed negative rates. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday he is "not a big fan" of the idea. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Justin Lederer said the market is expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to offer a similar message when he speaks on Wednesday morning. Unless the Fed radically reverses course, Lederer said, "you shouldn't have the front-end going anywhere." The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.1768% on Monday afternoon. Results of an auction of three-year notes released at 1 p.m. showed 29.94% of the offer was accepted at a high yield of 0.23%. The results indicated demand was "a tiny bit stronger" than expected, Lederer said. The U.S. Treasury is also scheduled to auction $32 billion worth of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $22 billion worth of 30-year notes on Wednesday. On Monday, the fed funds futures market priced in negative rates of about one basis point in June 2021, [0#FF:] showing less of a chance of negative rates than traders expected on Friday. The likelihood the Fed will avoid rate hikes anytime soon has kept investors in short-term securities, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "The front end of the curve is an easy place to own," he said. "There are forecasts for the next rate hike to come sometime in 2023; it's as good as any prediction but it's still just a guess," he said. The S&P 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than on Friday's close. May 11 Monday 1:51PM New York / 1751 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 178-21/32 -1-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-176/256 -0-68/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1175 0.1195 0.002 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1577 0.011 Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1768 0.028 Three-year note 100-16/256 0.2286 0.022 Five-year note 100-28/256 0.3528 0.029 Seven-year note 99-152/256 0.5595 0.033 10-year note 107-88/256 0.7195 0.039 30-year bond 113-148/256 1.4376 0.055 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)