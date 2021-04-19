Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields higher as traders look to Wednesday auction

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on
Monday even as equities markets fell, as traders looked ahead to
a Wednesday bond auction.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.2 basis
points in afternoon trading at 1.6047% after reaching as high as
1.617% during the morning. The level was well above the
multiweek low of 1.528% reached April 15.
    The decline from the day's highest yields came as Wall
Street's main indexes slid from record levels, while investors
watched the first-quarter earnings season for signs of how well
corporate America is rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19
pandemic.
    "Yields are taking their cues from the equity markets," said
Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust. He and
others said investors are also waiting to gauge the market's
appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be
auctioned on Wednesday.
    Stronger economic expectations could also drive up yields on
midterm five-year and seven-year notes this week, said Justin
Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst. But investors seem
uncertain whether to resume the selling that drove the benchmark
10-year yield to 1.776% on March 30, the highest since before
the COVID-19 pandemic.
    "It still feels like we're trying to establish a range
here," Lederer said.
    Overnight repurchase rates, which measure the cost of
borrowing short-term cash using Treasuries or other debt
securities as collateral, have turned negative in some recent
cases, a trend analysts say could prompt the Fed to lift the
short-term rates it manages.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 144 basis points, about a basis point
higher than Friday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at
0.1632%.
    
        April 19 Monday 2:30PM New York / 1830 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1632    0.000
 Three-year note               100-26/256   0.3408    -0.002
 Five-year note                99-152/256   0.834     0.011
 Seven-year note               99-212/256   1.2759    0.021
 10-year note                  95-168/256   1.6047    0.032
 20-year bond                  95-16/256    2.1831    0.034
 30-year bond                  90-244/256   2.2956    0.033
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        11.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.25        -1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Cynthia Osterman)
