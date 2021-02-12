Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields highest since March on profit taking, inflation expectations hit six-year high

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds quotes, details on position squaring; updates prices)
    NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
rose to their highest levels since March on Friday as investors
closed positions ahead of a long U.S. weekend, while inflation
expectations edged up to a six-year high.
    Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.203%, just
pipping an 11-month high of 1.20% that was set on Monday.
Thirty-year yields rose to 2.007%, also inching
above Monday's one-year high of 2.006%.
    With no new fundamental news to drive market direction, Ben
Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said
the moves were “likely position squaring and maybe some profit
taking ahead of the long weekend ... there hasn’t really been
any new fundamental information.”
    The bond market will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day.
    Yields have largely held in a range as investors wait on a
new catalyst to send yields substantially higher, with U.S.
fiscal spending seen as the next major focus.
    “Our base case view is for a $1 trillion package, but I
think market expectations are gravitating towards something much
larger,” said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells
Fargo in Charlotte.
    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with a bipartisan group
of mayors and governors on Friday as he continues to push for
approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to bolster
economic growth and help millions of unemployed workers.

    Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment
unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about
the economy among households with annual incomes below $75,000.

    Investors are expecting that new spending and faster growth
as businesses reopen after COVID-19 related shutdowns will also
boost inflation.
    Inflation expectations rose as high as 2.23% on Friday, the
highest since 2014. That means that investors are now pricing in
average annual inflation of 2.23% for the next 10 years.
    The rates had dipped after data on Wednesday showed weaker
than expected inflation in January.
    Demand for inflation-linked and long-dated debt will be
tested next week when the Treasury Department sells $27 billion
in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $9 billion in 30-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
    The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year
notes steepened as short-term rates remained contained by
expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates near zero
for years to come.
    The curve steepened to 109.10 basis points,
matching the level reached on Monday, which was widest yield gap
since April 2017.
    Investors are also watching Treasury bills after the
Treasury Department earlier this month said it will cut bill
issuance to reduce its cash balance.
    Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to hike the interest it
pays on excess reserves (IOER) if Treasury bill rates fall below
zero. The one-month and three-month bills currently yield three
to four basis points.
    
    February 12 Friday 3:01PM New York / 2001 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.000
 Two-year note                 100-7/256    0.111     0.000
 Three-year note               99-202/256   0.1956    0.008
 Five-year note                99-116/256   0.4868    0.026
 Seven-year note               99-96/256    0.8427    0.038
 10-year note                  99-68/256    1.2032    0.045
 20-year bond                  92-136/256   1.8273    0.064
 30-year bond                  97-16/256    2.0058    0.061
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.50         0.00    
 spread (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
