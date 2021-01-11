Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields highest since March, stimulus and supply in focus

By Karen Brettell, Herbert Lash

    NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark Treasury yields rose
to 10- month highs on Monday as investors adjusted for higher
government spending under the Joe Biden administration and
before the Treasury will sell new long-dated supply.
    U.S. President-elect Biden said on Friday that Americans
need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now and
that he will deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars on
Thursday.
    The proposal includes relief for state and local governments
grappling with the pandemic, as well as new support for people
who lost their jobs or cannot afford rent. Biden also called for
raising the minimum wage to $15 and sending out $2,000 in direct
cash payments.
    Expectations of a multitrillion-dollar stimulus plan, the
belief that the Federal Reserve will not push back on rising
interest rates and new Treasury supply this week are helping
yields to rise, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
    Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said
on Monday he is not “super concerned” about the rise in 10-year
yields, adding that it is not something the Fed needs to react
to.
    It comes after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday
that he was not concerned about 10-year Treasury yields rising
above 1%. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes reached 1.138% on
Monday, the highest since March 20. The yield curve between
two-year and 10-year notes steepened to 99.9
basis points, the widest gap since July 2017.
    Investors have also begun pricing for the possibility that
the Fed raises rates in 2023, sooner than previously expected.
    Eurodollar futures maturing in September 2023 on
Monday are fully pricing in a 25-basis point hike by that time
frame.
    The Treasury Department sold a record $58 billion in
three-year notes on Monday to solid demand, the first sale of
$120 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The debt sold at a high yield of 0.234%, only slightly above
where it had trade before the auction.
    All eyes are on how much demand there will be for $38
billion in 10-year notes on Tuesday and $24 billion in 30-year
bonds on Wednesday.
    While some investors may be a bit nervous after the 10-year
broke above 1% last week, the auctions will likely be well
absorbed and help nudge rates higher, said Goldberg. “We're of
the view that you will probably still see some upside in rates
in the near term,” he added.
    Breakeven rates on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities < US10YTIP=RR> are trading at 2.06%, after reaching
2.10% on Friday. They broke above 2% on Jan. 4 for the first
time since November 2018.
    
    January 11 Monday 3:17PM New York / 2017 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.085        0.0862    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.1469    0.010
 Three-year note               99-182/256   0.2243    0.003
 Five-year note                99-100/256   0.4994    0.020
 Seven-year note               98-152/256   0.8332    0.030
 10-year note                  97-148/256   1.1358    0.029
 20-year bond                  94-224/256   1.6798    0.022
 30-year bond                  94-36/256    1.8825    0.020
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         6.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell and Herbert Lash; editing by
Jonathan Oatis)
