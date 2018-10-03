TREASURIES-Yields hit decade highs as case for U.S. Dec rate hike mounts

(Recasts; updates yields, adds analyst quote) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reached multiyear peaks, with the 10-year note's yield at its highest since 2014 and maturities at the short end of the curve at decade highs, after economic data on Wednesday bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates in December. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was on track for its largest daily jump since the U.S. presidential election in November 2016 as U.S. service sector activity hit a 21-year high and the ADP private payrolls data for September came in stronger than expected. "This is a bigger reaction to economic data than anything we've seen lately," said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. The upbeat reports on Wednesday are likely keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates again in December. The U.S. central bank increased rates last week for the third time this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy's outlook was "remarkably positive." At the long end of the curve, the 30-year yield rose more than 12.5 basis points to 3.339 percent, its highest since September 2014. Benchmark 10-year government yields , which reflect the market's view on the overall health of the economy, were up nearly 12 basis points at 3.179 percent. The yield on the two-year note, which reflects market expectations of interest rate hikes, rose to 2.868 percent, its highest since June 2008, when it topped 3 percent. Yields on the three- and five-year notes rose to their highest since December 2007 and October 2008 respectively. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing activity index jumped 3.1 points to 61.6 last month, the highest reading since August 1997. The survey's factory employment measure rose to 62.4 in September from 56.7 in August. This suggests September's nonfarm payrolls could surprise on the upside when the government publishes its more comprehensive employment report on Friday. Private payrolls rose by 230,000 jobs in September, the largest gain since February, the ADP National Employment Report showed, after an upwardly revised 168,000 increase in August. "Since today's data came in well above market expectations, this release is likely to inspire other forecasters to revise their forecasts (for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report) higher," said Ward McCarthy, money market economist at Jefferies. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 1442 EDT (1842 GMT): Price US T BONDS DEC8 138-12/32 -2-4/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-28/256 -0-180/256 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 2.18 2.2225 0.000 Six-month bills 2.35 2.4113 0.008 Two-year note 99-200/256 2.8638 0.049 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.9475 0.067 Five-year note 99-76/256 3.0279 0.085 Seven-year note 99-80/256 3.1102 0.098 10-year note 97-144/256 3.1643 0.108 30-year bond 93-216/256 3.3267 0.120 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 16.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -9.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Alistair Bell and David Gregorio)