Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields hit four-month highs on hopes for bigger stimulus package

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds details on stimulus talks, Fed's beige book, 20-year
auction results, updates yields)
    NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
rose to four-month highs on Wednesday on hopes that U.S.
lawmakers will reach a deal to pass new fiscal stimulus in the
near term.
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was still a
chance for a deal on fresh COVID-19 relief despite resistance
from Senate Republicans, though she acknowledged it might not
pass until after the election.
    “Broadly speaking the rise in yields this week can be
attributed to optimism on the stimulus package,” said Subadra
Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New
York. “As time goes by it feels more and more likely it’s going
to be a bigger package given that the Dems seem to be driving
the discussion.”
    Some investors are betting long-dated yields will rise after
the Nov. 3 presidential if Democrats win a majority in the
Senate and pass more stimulus than expected from Republicans.
    But other Democrat policies are also viewed as potentially
weighing on the economy.
    “The market is at an interesting juncture where not only are
there differing views about what the most likely outcome is into
and through the election, but also differing views on what the
market reaction should be for the same outcome,” said Michael de
Pass, global head of U.S. Treasury trading at Citadel
Securities.
    “The broadly accepted narrative is that a Democratic sweep
is going to be bearish for Treasuries, but now there are people
interested in taking the other side of the argument, saying that
the likely increase in regulation and taxation could be quite
negative for economic growth, particularly if the fiscal
stimulus is not as targeted,” de Pass said.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields rose two basis
points on the day at 0.813% after earlier reaching 0.836%, the
highest since June 9. The yield curve between two-year and
10-year notes steepened as far as 68 basis points,
the widest spread since June 8.
    The Treasury Department saw solid demand for a $22 billion
sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday.
    It will also sell $17 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
    The U.S. economy continued to recover at a slight to modest
pace through early October as consumers bought homes and
increased spending, but the picture varied greatly from sector
to sector, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
    October 21 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC0               173-5/32     -0-11/32  
 10YR TNotes DEC0              138-148/256  -0-32/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.095        0.0963    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.1167    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-244/256   0.1492    0.002
 Three-year note               99-202/256   0.196     0.003
 Five-year note                99-132/256   0.349     0.006
 Seven-year note               98-160/256   0.5774    0.011
 10-year note                  98-60/256    0.8125    0.016
 20-year bond                  95-136/256   1.3836    0.020
 30-year bond                  94-36/256    1.6237    0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -35.00         0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Tom Brown)
