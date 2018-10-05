TREASURIES-Yields hit multi-year highs after solid jobs report

(Recasts; updates yields, market activity, comments, adds table) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across maturities hit multi-year highs on Friday, with the 10-year benchmark yield at a seven-year peak, after the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth slowed in September and wages rose steadily, suggesting modest inflation. The 30-year Treasury bond reached a four-year high of 3.412 percent, up 5.8 basis points from late Thursday. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 3.246 percent, up 5.1 basis points from late Thursday. Longer-dated yields, which reflect views of the health of the economy, often rise on strong data. Robust economic growth prompts many investors to sell safe-haven Treasuries and take on assets with higher potential returns. "We take it as a strong report that doesn't change the landscape and that should allow the 10-year yield to creep up to 3.25 percent," said Matt Toms, chief investment officer of fixed income at Voya Investment Management. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, but the Labor Department report also showed a steady rise in wages, implying a rise in inflation, which could keep the Federal Reserve on its path of gradual interest rate increases. "The report was solid even though the headline did miss. The unemployment rate fell for the right reasons and the wage number was strong. What was odd was the rate-market reaction to this," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. Yields fell immediately after the report, then whipsawed to hit session highs. Yields kept rising in afternoon trade as Treasury prices sank, extending a sell-off this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. government bond index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch posted its biggest daily price loss since March 2017 on economic reports about the U.S. sevice sector and private payrolls. The yield curve steepened, with the spread between two- and 10-year yields last at 34 basis points, up from 31.5 late Thursday. The five- and 30-year yield spread was last at 32.5 basis points also up from Thursday. October 5 Friday 1:19PM New York / 1719 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-4/32 -0-25/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-160/256 -0-60/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.175 2.2167 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.355 2.4157 0.002 Two-year note 99-186/256 2.8932 0.013 Three-year note 99-84/256 2.9905 0.020 Five-year note 99-18/256 3.0779 0.026 Seven-year note 98-228/256 3.1785 0.038 10-year note 96-252/256 3.2347 0.040 30-year bond 92-112/256 3.4054 0.051 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -11.00 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Steve Orlofsky, Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)