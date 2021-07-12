Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields hold above five-month lows after solid auctions, before CPI

By Karen Brettell

 (Recasts with auction results, adds data, quotes, updates prices)
prices)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
lower on Monday after the Treasury Department saw solid demand
for sales of new three-year and 10-year notes, and before a
highly anticipated inflation release on Tuesday.
    The Treasury sold $38 billion in 10-year notes at a high
yield of 1.371%, slightly below where the debt had traded before
the auction. Yields had backed up ahead of the sale, which
likely helped demand.
    The U.S. government also saw solid demand for a $58 billion
sale of three-year notes, with the notes selling at a high yield
of 0.426%, less than a basis point above where they had traded
before the auction.
    Overall trading was uneventful, following a blistering rally
last week that sent long-dated yields to their lowest levels in
five months.
    Investors are focused on consumer price inflation data on
Tuesday for any indications that price pressures may be
embedding in the economy. The Federal Reserve has said that
recent inflation increases are likely to be temporary.
    There is a “lack of commitment before CPI tomorrow,” Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial, said in a
report. “Only retail sales on Friday is likely to be a bigger
number.”
    Benchmark 10-year note yields were at 1.344%,
after falling as low as 1.25% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb.
16. Thirty-year bond yields were 1.967%, after
reaching 1.856% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 2.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect the consumer price data
to show that core inflation increased by 0.4% in June, with a
year-on-year increase of 4%.
    U.S. consumers expect the economy to continue its rapid
resurgence from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year, with
forecasts for inflation, earnings, income growth and spending
all increasing in June, according to a monthly survey released
on Monday by the New York Fed.
    Treasury yields dropped quickly last week as investors
worried that job growth will be slow and that the spread of new
variants of COVID-19 could result in new business shutdowns.
    Analysts say that much of the move was likely technical,
however, with investors covering short trades and investors
pouring cash into Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
    Many investors were caught “offsides” said Tom di Galoma, a
managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Now,
“you’ve got some profit-taking that’s taking place,” he said.
    The 10-year yields have dropped from 1.544% on June 25 and
30-year yields are down from 2.177% over the same time frame. 
The Treasury will also sell $24 billion in 30-year bonds on
Tuesday.
    Demand to make overnight loans to the Fed in exchange for
Treasuries remained strong on Monday, with the Fed seeing $776
billion in demand in its reverse repurchase agreement operation.

    
      July 12 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0525       0.0532    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-212/256   0.2127    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-152/256   0.3899    -0.008
 Five-year note                100-120/256  0.7785    -0.008
 Seven-year note               101          1.1004    -0.012
 10-year note                  102-148/256  1.3443    -0.012
 20-year bond                  105-236/256  1.8906    -0.012
 30-year bond                  109-44/256   1.9671    -0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.00         0.00    
 spread (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
