Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields hold near 11-month highs as U.S. stimulus seen near

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
held near 11-month highs on Monday as U.S. fiscal stimulus was
seen boosting economic growth and spurring inflation, and before
the Treasury Department sells new longer-dated debt.
    “We’ve got increased supply, a stimulus program and
inflation seems to be starting to go higher,” said Tom di
Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New
York.
    President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress
forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on
Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow
them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without
Republican support.
    The U.S. Treasury Department this week will also sell $126
billion in coupon-bearing debt. This will include $58 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

    If yields are elevated before the long-dated sales the debt
should see solid demand, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    Typically new issues, the first auctions of each quarter
that are reopened in the following two months, see stronger
demand, Rajappa said. “That might be one of the positives for
the upcoming auctions.”
    Benchmark 10-year yields were last at 1.167%,
after earlier reaching 1.200%, the highest since March.
Thirty-year yields were last 1.953%, after earlier
rising above 2% for the first time since last February.
    Inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2014 with
investors pricing in average annual inflation of 2.21% for the
next 10 years.
    Analysts say that as the economy recovers from
coronavirus-related business shutdowns the rise in inflation
expectations could have further room to run.
    U.S. inflation data for January will be released on
Wednesday. Consumer prices increased 0.4% in December.

    The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year
notes steepened as far as 109 basis points, the
widest yield gap since April 2017.
    Two-year yields plumbed record lows even as long-dated
yields jumped, held down by expectations that the Federal
Reserve won’t raise rates for several years.
    “The front-end is in pretty good shape just because the Fed
is not going to be tightening any time soon,” said di Galoma.
    U.S. monetary policy will stay accommodative for a "very
long time" because the economy is far from the Fed's goals for
maximum employment and price stability, Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester said Monday.
    Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also told the Financial
Times newspaper the U.S. economy still needed support despite
fears of a jump in prices.
    Two-year yields fell as low as 0.105%.
    Some investors see the possibility of a shortage of
shorter-dated debt relative to demand after the Treasury
Department last week slashed its borrowing projections for the
first quarter due to its high cash balance. 
    
    February 8 Monday 3:33PM New York / 2033 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.03         0.0304    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0475       0.0482    0.002
 Two-year note                 100-6/256    0.1131    0.006
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1892    0.005
 Five-year note                99-126/256   0.4784    0.011
 Seven-year note               99-120/256   0.8285    0.002
 10-year note                  97-80/256    1.167     -0.003
 20-year bond                  93-92/256    1.7748    -0.009
 30-year bond                  92-160/256   1.9529    -0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.50         0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Nick Macfie and Andrea
Ricci)
