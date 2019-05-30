Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields hold near 20-month lows as trade fears persist

Karen Brettell

 * Fed's Clarida touts strong economy
    * Fed's Clarida touts strong economy
    * Core PCE revised downward in first quarter

    NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
held just above 20-month lows on Thursday as concerns about the
U.S.-China trade war denting global growth sustained demand for
the safe haven debt.
    Yields rose earlier on Thursday as higher stock markets
showed improving risk appetite, but retraced that move as stocks
pared gains.
    Yields have tumbled this week on concerns about the
U.S.-China trade war and tensions between Italy and the European
Union, as well as on expectations that U.S. inflation will stay
low.
    "The bond market is continuing to look at all of the
negatives for the economy," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president
in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. "Overall
the market continues to believe that the next move out of the
Fed is going to be an easing move."
    Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on
Thursday that the U.S. economy was in "a very good place" and as
close to policymakers' goals as it has been in decades.
    He also noted that policymakers stand ready to adjust policy
if there are signs of a persistent shortfall in inflation or if
other developments show risks to the economy.             
    That came after data earlier on Thursday showed weaker
inflation than expected in the first quarter.
    The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index was
revised downward to 1% in the first quarter, from 1.3%, even as
gross domestic product growth was strong.             
    "The thing that everyone is looking at is the core PCE
number," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies
in New York. "Everybody in the market who's been calling for a
rate cut now has even more fuel for their argument, inflation is
too low, and the Fed needs to lower rates to stoke some growth
on that front."
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance
of at least one rate cut by December, and a 40% chance of two
cuts this year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    

