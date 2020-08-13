TREASURIES-Yields hold near five-week highs before 30-year auction

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near five-week highs on Thursday before the Treasury will sell a record amount of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $112 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The Treasury will sell $26 billion in bonds, up from $22 billion at its last quarterly refunding in May. “All eyes are on the 30-year auction. If that goes off well, just like the 10-year did yesterday, then that could really pave the way for rates to go lower again,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Treasury saw solid demand for a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and a record $48 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday. Both issues sold off in price before the auctions, which made them more attractive. The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. Thirty-year bond yields were last up one basis point at 1.375%. They have risen from 1.165% last Thursday, which was the lowest since April 24. Ten-year yields were at 0.668%. They are up from 0.504% last Thursday, which was the lowest since March 9. Analysts say Treasuries remain attractive as they pay higher yields than comparable debt overseas, and as concerns over renewed economic weakness from the coronavirus keep up strong demand for safe haven debt. The Federal Reserve's ultra loose monetary policy and ongoing bond purchases are also keeping a cap on yields. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless supplement discouraged some from filing claims. August 13 Thursday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 178-20/32 -0-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 139-40/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1025 0.104 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.115 0.1167 -0.005 Two-year note 99-239/256 0.1589 0.000 Three-year note 99-206/256 0.1904 0.002 Five-year note 99-192/256 0.3008 0.005 Seven-year note 99-40/256 0.4985 0.003 10-year note 99-100/256 0.6882 0.002 20-year bond 99-144/256 1.1498 0.014 30-year bond 96-244/256 1.3751 0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.75 -0.50 spread