August 13, 2020 / 1:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields hold near five-week highs before 30-year auction

Karen Brettell

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held near
five-week highs on Thursday before the Treasury will sell a
record amount of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $112 billion
in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
    The Treasury will sell $26 billion in bonds, up from $22
billion at its last quarterly refunding in May.
    “All eyes are on the 30-year auction. If that goes off well,
just like the 10-year did yesterday, then that could really pave
the way for rates to go lower again,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    The Treasury saw solid demand for a record $38 billion in
10-year notes on Wednesday and a record $48 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday. Both issues sold off in price
before the auctions, which made them more attractive.
    The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the
curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its
funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances
measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

    Thirty-year bond yields were last up one basis
point at 1.375%. They have risen from 1.165% last Thursday,
which was the lowest since April 24.
    Ten-year yields were at 0.668%. They are up from
0.504% last Thursday, which was the lowest since March 9.
    Analysts say Treasuries remain attractive as they pay higher
yields than comparable debt overseas, and as concerns over
renewed economic weakness from the coronavirus keep up strong
demand for safe haven debt.
    The Federal Reserve's ultra loose monetary policy and
ongoing bond purchases are also keeping a cap on yields. 
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans seeking
unemployment benefits dropped below 1 million last week for the
first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the
United States, likely as the expiration of a $600 weekly jobless
supplement discouraged some from filing claims.

August 13 Thursday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               178-20/32    -0-5/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP0              139-40/256   -0-8/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1025       0.104     -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.1167    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-239/256   0.1589    0.000
 Three-year note               99-206/256   0.1904    0.002
 Five-year note                99-192/256   0.3008    0.005
 Seven-year note               99-40/256    0.4985    0.003
 10-year note                  99-100/256   0.6882    0.002
 20-year bond                  99-144/256   1.1498    0.014
 30-year bond                  96-244/256   1.3751    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.75        -0.50    
 spread
