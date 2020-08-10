TREASURIES-Yields hold near historic lows on economic slowdown fears

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly on Monday and held near historic lows as an increase in COVID-19 infections raises the prospect of new economic weakness, even as the United States government plans new stimulus. Five-year yields last week fell to their lowest on record and benchmark 10-year yields dipped to their lowest since March, as concerns about growth increased demand for the safe haven debt. “There is a growing recognition that the recovery has stalled,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. “The question is, is that stall going to turn into more of a pause, or a more ominous retrenchment.” The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after weeks of failed negotiations prompted President Donald Trump to take executive actions. Some of the measures, which are aimed at unemployment benefits, evictions, student loans and payroll taxes, were likely to face legal challenges as the U.S. Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell less than a basis point to 0.556%. They dipped as low as 0.504% on Thursday, which was the lowest on record with the exception of March 9, when the yields fell by an extraordinary 30 basis points in one day. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened by less than a basis point to 43 basis points. The Treasury Department will this week sell record amounts of three, 10 and 30-year debt, as it finances new spending meant to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus. The Treasury said last week that it will continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters. August 10 Monday 9:43AM New York / 1343 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 181-23/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 140-16/256 0-28/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0975 0.0991 0.000 Six-month bills 0.12 0.1217 0.005 Two-year note 100-2/256 0.121 -0.006 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.133 -0.005 Five-year note 100-42/256 0.2168 -0.012 Seven-year note 99-220/256 0.3955 -0.012 10-year note 100-168/256 0.5558 -0.006 20-year bond 102-56/256 1.0009 -0.002 30-year bond 100-128/256 1.2299 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.75 -0.25 spread