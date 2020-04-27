TREASURIES-Yields inch higher ahead of note auctions

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 27 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as the market looked ahead to the day's looming note auctions as well as this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve and its take on the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.9 basis points at 0.6447%. Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said the U.S. Treasury's sale of $43 billion of five-year notes later on Monday will be closely watched. "It's the only part of the curve that's really close to maybe signaling higher rates," he said. Also up for auction on Monday are $42 billion of two-year notes. After the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus measures on Monday, focus this week will turn to the Federal Reserve's meeting. Vogel said the macro picture from the Fed may be "a bit bleaker" than the markets have been regarding reopenings and recoveries in the face of the virus. "If (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell chooses to emphasize messages about a slow rebound in 2021, that could be a news item from Wednesday and that will reverberate a little bit based on where Q1 GDP comes in," he said. More states are poised this week to begin loosening restrictions on businesses even as ways to systematically screen for the virus were lacking. The number of known U.S. infections topped 960,000 on Sunday with deaths surpassing 54,700. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.2 basis points to 0.2385%. In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it accepted all $200 million in bids for a 29-day operation. No bids were submitted for an overnight repo operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range. April 27 Monday 9:08 AM New York / 1308 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.122 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 0.013 Two-year note 100-67/256 0.2385 0.022 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2924 0.031 Five-year note 100-122/256 0.4021 0.038 Seven-year note 100-120/256 0.5559 0.046 10-year note 108-28/256 0.6447 0.049 30-year bond 119-92/256 1.2228 0.044 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 13.50 -2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.00 -2.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.75 0.00 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago)