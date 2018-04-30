TREASURIES-Yields inch lower after U.S. income miss, spending revision

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury bond yields edged lower on Monday after data showed personal income came in lower than expectations, while February’s consumption figure was revised lower.

U.S. personal income rose just 0.3 percent in March, compared with expectations of 0.4 percent. On the consumption side, personal spending in February was revised lower to a rise of 0.3 percent, instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent increase.

As a result, U.S. 10-year yields slipped to 2.9531 percent after the data, from 2.9643 percent before the data’s release. U.S. 30-year yields also dipped to 3.1180 percent, from 3.1320 percent prior to the data.

U.S. two-year note yields also fell to 2.4879 percent , from 2.4920 percent before the data. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)