TREASURIES-Yields inch lower as new supply looms

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday in range-bound trading as stocks opened mixed and the market awaited the latest burst of supply. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.3 basis points at 0.6053%. Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said while yields were trending lower, they remain range bound as a new round of debt supply looms. The Treasury Department will sell $17 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $14 billion of 10-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. "The amount of net issuance earlier this year was just astounding and we made it through with minimal disruption and minimal volatility in Treasury yields when that issuance was picking up," Merz said. "That gives us confidence that what we're likely to see here in the next couple of months in terms of issuance is not going to be a major event for the market." Also this week, a new round of stimulus payments to prop up the sagging economy will be the focus in the U.S. Congress. Risk appetite has seesawed as investors weigh a rise in the number of U.S. cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates of test results against promising developments on the vaccine front. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1431%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points, about 1.6 basis points lower than at Friday's close. July 20 Monday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT US T BONDS SEP0 180-12/32 0-21/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 139-136/256 0-44/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1141 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.13 0.1319 0.000 Two-year note 99-247/256 0.1431 -0.004 Three-year note 99-222/256 0.1696 -0.005 Five-year note 99-232/256 0.2691 -0.013 Seven-year note 100-88/256 0.4496 -0.018 10-year note 100-48/256 0.6053 -0.023 20-year bond 100-216/256 1.0776 -0.027 30-year bond 98-176/256 1.3032 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)