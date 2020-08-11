Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields jump ahead of record 10-year supply

    NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to
one-month highs on Tuesday, a day  before the Treasury will sell
its largest-ever amount of 10-year notes, even as stocks
reversed earlier gains that had them on track for record highs.
    The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the
curve and said it plans to continue to shift more of its funding
to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures
to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
    It will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $26 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    "We do have a lot of supply this week," said Tom di Galoma,
a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "Any
time you get longer-dated securities coming to market there is
probably a reaction to sell the market before that debt comes."
    A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday
drew solid demand.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped six basis
points to 0.635%, after earlier reaching 0.661%, the highest
since July 13. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 steepened four basis points to 48 basis points.
    Treasuries had weakened earlier on Tuesday as stocks gained
after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become
the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a
COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

    Expectations of further stimulus by the U.S. government
further boosted risk appetite, but stocks reversed course late
in the session after comments about a stalemate in fiscal
stimulus talks.
    U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said White
House negotiators have not spoken on Tuesday with Democratic
leaders in the U.S. Congress on coronavirus aid legislation
after talks broke down last week.
    President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering
cutting the federal capital gains tax and lowering income taxes
for middle-income families to help the economy recover from the
fallout of the pandemic.
    Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and a memorandum
seeking to provide relief to workers, businesses and local
governments, but he faces opposition.
    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden late Tuesday
announced that he has selected U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of
California as his choice for vice president. Harris, 55, becomes
the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in U.S.
history.

      August 11 Tuesday 4:12PM New York / 2012 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               179-23/32    -1-18/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP0              139-112/256  -0-112/2  
                                            56        
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.11         0.1116    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.1225       0.1243    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.1529    0.022
 Three-year note               99-218/256   0.1759    0.032
 Five-year note                99-224/256   0.2754    0.041
 Seven-year note               99-96/256    0.4663    0.051
 10-year note                  99-232/256   0.6349    0.061
 20-year bond                  100-140/256  1.0941    0.073
 30-year bond                  98-36/256    1.3258    0.079
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -39.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
    

