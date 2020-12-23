Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields jump as Brexit deal seen near, curve steepest since 2017

By Karen Brettell

    NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on
Wednesday and a key part of the yield curve reached its steepest
in more than three years as Britain appeared to be close to a
deal to leave the European Union, and as France reopened its
border with Britain.
    A reporter with Britain's Daily Mail said a Brexit deal had
already been done, and rumours flew that British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson would make an announcement on Wednesday evening to
avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's
Day.
    Treasury yields rose “as a function of the positive
headlines associated with a potential Brexit deal,” said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in
New York. That said, Lyngen warned that thin trading conditions
this week were amplifying moves, saying that there is “low
liquidity and somewhat choppy price action.”
    Benchmark 10-year yields rose 4 basis points to
0.956%, after earlier rising to 0.973%, the highest since Dec.
7.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields
 steepened to 85 basis points, the widest spread
since October 2017.
    Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS, which measure
expected annual inflation for the next decade, jumped to 1.98%,
the highest since at least early 2019.
    Risk appetite was also boosted as France reopened its
borders to passengers from Britain, ending a blockade intended
to stop the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus
variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before
Christmas.
    The positive news overturned an earlier safety bid for U.S.
bonds after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to not sign
an $892 billion coronavirus bill, saying that sums paid to
individuals were too small.
    Trump said he wanted Congress to increase the amount in the
stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 for couples,
instead of the "ridiculously low" $600 for individuals that is
in the bill.
    Data on Wednesday showed that the number of Americans filing
first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week, though remaining elevated as more businesses face
restrictions and consumers hunker down amid an explosion of new
COVID-19 cases.
    Other data showed consumer spending dropping in November for
the first time since the recovery. Even housing, the economy's
star performer, is getting tired with sales of new single-family
homes tumbling to a five-month low in November.
    “The numbers were on the whole weaker than even a pessimist
would have thought,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist
at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. “This will dampen some
of the thinking about fourth quarter GDP.”
    The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday
and be closed on Friday for Christmas Day.
