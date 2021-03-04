Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields jump as Powell stays the course

By Chuck Mikolajczak

    NEW YORK, March 4 - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday,
with the 10-year yield topping 1.5%, as Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's view on maintaining
its current ultra-accomodative policy even as inflation concerns
simmer. 
    Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum that government
stimulus and vaccine rollouts give "good reason to think we will
make more progress soon" on the Fed's goal of maximum employment
and sustained inflation of 2%.
    While Powell was echoing recent remarks from several central
bank officials, markets were disappointed he did not make
stronger comments about the recent jump in yields after the
10-year spiked to a one-year high of 1.614% last week.  
    "The markets wanted to hear something different, the market
is kind of setting up its own narrative," said Kim Rupert,
managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco. 
    "He didn’t push back as strongly against the move that the
markets were expecting." 
    On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, noting last week's
rise in yields, acknowledged concern over the possibility a
rapid rise in yields could dampen economic activity, while most
other central bank officials have downplayed the increase.

    "It is pretty clear the Fed will tolerate a fair amount of
inflation in the numbers, at least in the near-term. Their
belief is that it will moderate in the intermediate-to-long-term
and there is still significant work to do to reach their
employment goals," said Brian Rehling, head of global fixed
income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St.
Louis.  
    "The Fed is aware that any change in their tone could kind
of upset the apple cart here, and I would expect them to
continue with the same mantra as long as they view this
inflation as transitory." 
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.7
basis points to 1.547 percent. 
    Breakeven inflation rates were last at 2.218%,
or what investors are now pricing in average annual inflation
for the next 10 years, after closing at 2.222% on Wednesday. 
    The cost of borrowing U.S. Treasuries in the overnight
repurchase agreement, or repo market, fell to between a -3% to
-4% on Thursday, analysts said, caused by the recent bond market
sell-off and suggesting stress in money markets.            
    Prior to Powell's comments, yields on longer-dated briefly
moved higher after weekly jobless claims data indicated the
labor market outlook was improving, in contrast to Wednesday's
report on private employer hiring. 
    Other data from the Labor Department also showed worker
productivity in the fourth quarter fell at its sharpest pace in
almost 40 years while unit labor costs rebounded.  
 
    The yield on 30-year Treasury bond was up 5.1
basis points to 2.302 percent.
    Later in the session, a Commerce Department report showed
new orders for U.S. goods rose more than anticipated in January,
but the pace of business spending on equipment had slowed.

    The post-Powell trading also pushed up a closely-watched
part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as
an indicator of economic expectations. It was last at 140 basis
points, 6.3 higher than at Wednesday's close. 
      March 4 Thursday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               157-4/32     -1-13/32  
 10YR TNotes JUN1              132-112/256  -0-156/2  
                                            56        
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0375       0.038     -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0625       0.0634    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-247/256   0.1428    0.002
 Three-year note               99-122/256   0.3033    0.016
 Five-year note                98-170/256   0.7736    0.047
 Seven-year note               99-106/256   1.2127    0.072
 10-year note                  96-32/256    1.5467    0.077
 30-year bond                  90-204/256   2.302     0.051
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Sonya Hepinstall)
