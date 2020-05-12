TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong 10-year auction demand

(Updates market activity, Treasury auction results, analyst comment, details on Fed corporate credit facility details) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Investors looking for safety as the economy sputters amid the COVID-19 pandemic sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday, with strong demand for 10-year notes at an auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.2 basis points at 0.6938% in afternoon trading. Of the $32 billion in competitive bids the Treasury accepted in auction results announced just after 1 p.m. ET, 21 percent were submitted by primary dealers. The relatively low figure indicated strong demand from other bidders, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings. "There's nowhere else to put your money," he said, noting the many uncertainties for investments in stocks, foreign currencies or other asset classes. "At least with Treasuries you know what you have," he said. The U.S. Treasury will also sell 30-year bonds on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, has dialed back its total purchases of Treasuries to about $35 billion this week from $40 billion last week, and its future purchase plans will do much to determine interest rates. While the Fed has stabilized the bond market, investors are trying to estimate what level of yield would cause the Fed to increase its purchases or take other actions, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "At 70 basis points on the 10-year (Treasury note), I don't think the Fed feels any urgency to increase its buying. So the question is, 'What's the threshold?'" for a change in policy, she said. The Fed on Tuesday was also set to start buying corporate debt in the secondary market via exchange-traded funds, using a new credit facility set up last month as part of its broader market-stabilization efforts. U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services, including airline travel, as consumers stayed home during the pandemic. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than at Monday's close. Negative interest rates, once unimaginable in the United States, have now become a possibility for investors. Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about a basis point below zero by April 2021 as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down one basis point at 0.1708% in afternoon trading. May 12 Tuesday 1:06PM New York / 1706 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-17/32 1-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-216/256 0-56/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1575 0.1598 -0.005 Two-year note 99-233/256 0.1708 -0.010 Three-year note 99-182/256 0.2217 -0.019 Five-year note 100-38/256 0.3448 -0.014 Seven-year note 99-184/256 0.5412 -0.023 10-year note 107-152/256 0.6938 -0.032 30-year bond 114-192/256 1.3928 -0.051 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 1.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.00 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.50 1.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)