TREASURIES-Yields lower as coronavirus cases rise

(Updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus boosted demand for the safe haven debt, and before the Treasury will auction 20-year bonds for the second time since their reintroduction last month. Optimism over a quick economic recovery has been tempered by an increase in global cases of the coronavirus, with a new outbreak in Beijing and a rising tide of cases in U.S. states that are reopening their economies. The Treasury will sell $17 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday as it increases debt to pay for stimulus that is meant to blunt the effect of the virus on the economy. The 20-year bonds are priced attractively relative to 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, which should help demand at the auction, said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Yields on the 20-year bonds were last at 1.315%, down from a high of 1.541% on June 5. Benchmark 10-year yields have also fallen from 11-week highs reached on June 5 when data showed that employers unexpectedly added jobs in May. They were last at 0.746%, after earlier falling to 0.725%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was little changed at 55 basis points. Bonds also gained a safety bid overnight as tensions between North Korea and South Korea increased. There have also been clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site. Data on Thursday showed that U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy. June 17 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1535 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 175-25/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-136/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.17 0.1724 0.000 Six-month bills 0.1775 0.1801 -0.008 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1952 -0.008 Three-year note 100-18/256 0.2264 -0.011 Five-year note 99-144/256 0.3392 -0.011 Seven-year note 99-156/256 0.5574 -0.012 10-year note 98-216/256 0.7463 -0.008 20-year bond 96-176/256 1.3146 0.003 30-year bond 92-232/256 1.5472 0.009 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -51.25 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)