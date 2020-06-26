TREASURIES-Yields lower as COVID-19 cases surge in major states

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, new state public health efforts) By Ross Kerber June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as continuing public health concerns prevailed over a rebound in consumer spending and sent traders into risk-off mode. The benchmark 10-year yield was 3.3 basis points lower at 0.6413%, the lowest since June 1. The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 8.2% last month after falling 12.6% in April. But the gains were not seen as sustainable amid high unemployment and as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in COVID-19 cases. Texas and Florida both put limits on bars and restaurants, setting back their efforts to reopen their economies amid the pandemic. Trade worries also sent stocks lower, driving up demand for safer U.S. bonds. But the steady progress of the coronavirus seemed to be the major factor for fixed-income investors as it hit big states making up a sizable part of U.S. economic output, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "The hope was there wouldn't be more lockdowns. But Texas taking a step back put that in question and it is affecting consumer sentiment," Misra said. Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday after a report that the U.S. intervention in Chinese interests could endanger the Phase 1 trade deal. The Wall Street Journal said U.S. "meddling" in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other matters could jeopardize Chinese goods purchases under the trade deal. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47 basis points - well below its monthly high of 72 basis points reached on June 5. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.8 basis points at 0.1661%, its lowest since June 3. June 26 Friday 2:19PM New York / 1819 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1425 0.1445 0.002 Six-month bills 0.1675 0.17 -0.003 Two-year note 99-235/256 0.1661 -0.018 Three-year note 100-50/256 0.1838 -0.021 Five-year note 99-194/256 0.2988 -0.027 Seven-year note 100-24/256 0.4864 -0.035 10-year note 99-216/256 0.6413 -0.033 20-year bond 99-140/256 1.1505 -0.035 30-year bond 96-204/256 1.3812 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)