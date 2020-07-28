TREASURIES-Yields lower as investors await Washington relief deal

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, 7-year note auction result) By Ross Kerber July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors waited for Washington lawmakers to reach a deal on coronavirus relief and took stock of mixed corporate earnings. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.7 basis points at 0.5823% in afternoon trading, after reaching as high as 0.637% in the session. Yields declined as traders shifted back into safe-haven securities and away from riskier bets on stocks, and a gold rally also fizzled, said FHN Financial interest rate strategist Jim Vogel. "There's been a big decline in momentum in speculative ideas like gold and some earnings disappointments," he said. Yields also ticked down after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would extend several lending facilities. U.S. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, but the proposal sparked immediate opposition. A lack of progress will keep lowering bond yields, said DRW Trading strategist Lou Brien, as an approaching end of unemployment benefits threatens to set back the economy. "The longer they go without coming to an agreement, the better the underlying bid will be" for Treasuries, Brien said. U.S. stocks fell, with the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average weighed down by 3M Co and McDonald's Corp shares after the companies posted quarterly profits that missed estimates. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $44 billion of 7-year notes at auction at a high yield of 0.446%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, about 3 basis points below Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.3 basis points at 0.1426%. July 28 Tuesday 2:02PM New York / 1802 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.11 0.1116 0.000 Six-month bills 0.125 0.1272 -0.005 Two-year note 99-247/256 0.1426 -0.013 Three-year note 99-226/256 0.1647 -0.018 Five-year note 99-234/256 0.2673 -0.023 Seven-year note 100-112/256 0.4358 -0.023 10-year note 100-104/256 0.5823 -0.027 20-year bond 102-24/256 1.008 -0.032 30-year bond 100-172/256 1.223 -0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)