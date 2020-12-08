Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields lower as investors gauge vaccine schedules

By Ross Kerber

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and
comments, adds auction results)
    By Ross Kerber
    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were
lower on Tuesday as investors tried to judge how quickly
vaccines could be distributed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.3 basis
points in afternoon trading at 0.9146%.
    It traded as low as 0.893% in the morning, its first time
below the 0.9% threshold since Dec. 1, before rising in step
with higher equity markets.
    Investors seemed to be trying to judge how widely and
quickly vaccines would be available, which will determine the
pace of reopening plans and economic recovery, said Eric
Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. With a
lack of clarity on the schedule, "Enthusiasm could be postponed
a little bit," he said.
    Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin
a mass inoculation campaign. In the United States, the Trump
administration sought to shore up the vaccine supply, after a
report that Pfizer Inc may not be able to provide more
of its vaccine there until next June because of commitments to
other countries. 
    After opening lower on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow
reversed course while the Nasdaq hit a record high.
    An afternoon U.S. Treasury auction of $56 billion of 3-year
notes produced average results according to a
research note from BMO Capital Markets analyst Ben Jeffery, with
a high yield of 0.211% and dealers accounting for 34.9% of
accepted bids.
     A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 76 basis points, about 2 basis points lower
than on Monday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.1508% in afternoon trading.
    
      December 8 Tuesday 1:27PM New York / 1827 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0775       0.0786    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.1508    0.008
 Three-year note               100-34/256   0.2046    0.006
 Five-year note                99-240/256   0.3877    -0.001
 Seven-year note               99-206/256   0.6537    -0.010
 10-year note                  99-160/256   0.9146    -0.013
 20-year bond                  98-144/256   1.4583    -0.022
 30-year bond                  99-8/256     1.6662    -0.022
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.00         0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up