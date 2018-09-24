TREASURIES-Yields lower on jitters over Rosenstein report

(Updates headline and lead; adds Fed, auction details, analyst quotes)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across maturities initially fell on Monday morning following reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees a Justice Department probe into Russia’s role in the 2016 election, was expected to leave his post, but had recovered much of those losses by midday.

Yields earlier fell as much as 2 basis points after news website Axios reported that Rosenstein had verbally resigned to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, in anticipation of being fired by President Donald Trump.

They recovered some of those losses after other media reports said Rosenstein had not resigned, but was on his way to the White House for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The benchmark government bond was last down at 3.078 percent, more than a basis point higher than the session low immediately following the report. The bond remained a basis point below its open, however.

While yields at the short end of the curve only ticked up modestly, the 30-year bond yield was less than a basis point off its session high.

“I’m surprised that this would be a risk-off move. In some sense, Trump is very good for the economy and markets. If he were to appoint someone to replace Rosenstein and that were to weaken the teeth of the Mueller investigation, you would think that would clear the way for more pragmatism on the economy and less distraction,” said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Trump faces mounting pressure from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election. Rosenstein assumed supervision of the probe after his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recused himself.

“It’s possible it’s just a bit of a shock, and I wouldn’t be surprised if (the Treasury move) reverses once people put that into perspective,” said Simons.

Beyond the White House, investors this week will be focused on the Federal Reserve policymaking meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with 93.8 percent of traders predicting rates will be hiked 25 basis points to the 200-225 basis point range.

While the market has almost fully priced in the hike, investors will be watching to see if Chair Jerome Powell offers any clues about the pace of hikes in 2019.

“The key factors for the yields this week are the anticipation of what the Fed is going to say about the economy and whether they’re going to do any foreshadowing of rates down the road, which I don’t think they will,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

A rise in U.S. average hourly earnings in monthly nonfarm payrolls reports for July and August has backed the view that inflation is picking up, justifying the Fed’s continued tightening.

Also on Monday, the Treasury Department will auction off $37 billion of two-year notes, an increase of $1 billion in supply from August. Two-years are likely to be sold at the highest yield since 2008, which should increase demand. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum)