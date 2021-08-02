Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report

 (Updates market activity, adds details on TIPS)
    By Ross Kerber
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on
Monday as a soft manufacturing report raised questions about the
economy's growth prospects.    
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.8 basis
points at 1.1607% in afternoon trading, continuing a pattern of 
declines playing out since the spring. 
    It touched as low as 1.151%, the lowest since July 20,
shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management
showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July but at a
slower pace for the second straight month.
    The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have
peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust, driving investors into safe Treasuries. "It's the theme
where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth,"
he said.
    The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at -1.204% after reaching as low as -1.214%,
its latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation
rate slipped to 2.37%, indicting the market was pricing in a
slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday. 
    The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets
on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong
second-quarter earnings.
    A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly
infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower
vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of
a strong economic recovery. 
    Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the 
Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The
government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on
Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may
include suspending some investments and security
issuance.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,
seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.
It was 99 basis points, about 5 basis points below Friday's
close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6
basis points at 0.1721%.
        August 2 Monday 12:37PM New York / 1637 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0475       0.0482    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0525       0.0532    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-232/256   0.1721    -0.016
 Three-year note               100-42/256   0.319     -0.029
 Five-year note                99-232/256   0.6441    -0.059
 Seven-year note               100-104/256  0.9398    -0.072
 10-year note                  104-72/256   1.1607    -0.078
 20-year bond                  108-120/256  1.742     -0.067
 30-year bond                  112-80/256   1.8364    -0.058
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.00        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Dan Grebler)
