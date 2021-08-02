Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, virus resurgence

By Ross Kerber

0 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, coronavirus concerns, Treasury
borrowing announcement)
    By Ross Kerber
    Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as a
soft manufacturing report and spread of the coronavirus Delta
variant raised questions about economic growth.    
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.5 basis
points at 1.1839% in afternoon trading, extending a pattern of 
declines playing out since the spring. 
    The yield touched 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly
after an Institute for Supply Management report showed July U.S.
manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.

    The report reinforced the idea that growth might have
peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust, driving investors into safe havens. "It's the theme where
supply constraints may be constraining economic growth."
    Barnes said investors also sought safety as U.S. COVID-19
cases surged with the highly infectious Delta variant,
particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, which
threatens more economic interruption.
    The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was -1.180% after reaching as low as -1.214%, its
latest record trough. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
slipped to 2.365%, indicating the market was pricing in a
slightly lower inflation rate than on Friday. 
    Demand for Treasuries rose as major stock indexes erased
initial gains. Traders had focused on higher anticipated
infrastructure spending and strong second-quarter earnings,
before the manufacturing data and public health concerns took
over sentiment.
    On Monday afternoon the U.S. Treasury said it planned to
borrow $673 billion in the third quarter, less than the May
estimate of $821 billion, due to its higher balance at the
beginning of the quarter and lower outlays.
    The government's two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on
Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may
include suspending some investments and security
issuance.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes,
seen as an indicator of economic expectations, also moved lower.
It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis points below Friday's
close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2
basis points at 0.1761%.
    
  August 2 Monday 3:27PM New York / 1927 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0475       0.0482    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0525       0.0532    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-230/256   0.1761    -0.012
 Three-year note               100-38/256   0.3244    -0.024
 Five-year note                99-212/256   0.6601    -0.043
 Seven-year note               100-72/256   0.9583    -0.054
 10-year note                  104-16/256   1.1839    -0.055
 20-year bond                  108-12/256   1.7662    -0.043
 30-year bond                  111-188/256  1.86      -0.034
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -25.00        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci,
Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up